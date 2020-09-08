Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2

Recommended Video:

N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 — 2 Tampa Bay 3 2 3 — 8

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 7 (Coleman, Schenn), 1:14. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 4 (Lee, Barzal), 4:33 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Hedman 6 (Kucherov, Point), 8:12 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, McDonagh 1 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 10:46. Penalties_Coleman, TB (Interference), 2:49; Greene, NYI (Holding Stick), 6:16; Kucherov, TB (Hooking), 15:00; Sergachev, TB (Tripping), 18:13.

Second Period_5, Tampa Bay, Gourde 4 (Shattenkirk, Maroon), 4:03. 6, Tampa Bay, Point 8 (Kucherov, Hedman), 13:18 (pp). Penalties_Hedman, TB (High Sticking), 8:13; Pageau, NYI (Hooking), 10:56; Greene, NYI (High Sticking), 12:54; Tampa Bay bench, served by Maroon (Tripping), 17:53.

Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 5 (Point, Shattenkirk), 5:51. 8, N.Y. Islanders, Leddy 3 (Eberle, Lee), 8:46. 9, Tampa Bay, Palat 6 (Point, Kucherov), 9:31. 10, Tampa Bay, Gourde 5 (Shattenkirk, Hedman), 13:15 (pp). Penalties_Martin, NYI (Roughing), 4:57; Sergachev, TB (Roughing), 4:57; Johnston, NYI (Misconduct), 4:57; Brassard, NYI (Slashing), 12:37; N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Eberle (Too Many Men on the Ice), 15:20; Martin, NYI (Delay of Game), 15:31.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 6-11-8_25. Tampa Bay 10-8-16_34.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 5; Tampa Bay 3 of 6.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 9-2-2 (25 shots-20 saves), N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 2-1-1 (9-6). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 11-3-0 (25-23).

A_0 (18,641). T_2:28.

Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Jonny Murray.