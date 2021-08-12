Tampa Bay 8, Boston 1

|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|7
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hernández 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Wendle 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Phillips rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Margot ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gonzalez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Cordero lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Tampa Bay
|001
|003
|040
|—
|8
|Boston
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1