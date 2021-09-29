Tampa Bay 7, Houston 0

E_Siri (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Houston 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Houston 5. 2B_Franco (18), Lowe (31), Wendle (31). HR_Lowe (35), Choi (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Rasmussen W,4-0 5 1 0 0 0 2 Patiño 2 1 0 0 0 1 Sherriff 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Head 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Houston Garcia L,11-8 5 7 6 3 2 6 Solomon 4 4 1 1 3 1

HBP_Sherriff (Meyers). WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:04. A_28,321 (41,168).