https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-5-N-Y-Yankees-2-15539177.php
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Recommended Video:
|Tampa Bay
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Margot cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Voit 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|b-Kiermaier ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Frazier dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Brosseau 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Tauchman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wade ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|a-Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|c-Ford ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1-Estrada pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|400
|100
|000
|—
|5
|New York
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
E_Sánchez (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, New York 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 9. 2B_Margot (7), Adames (14), Urshela (7). HR_Arozarena (1), Brosseau 2 (5), Frazier (4). SB_Margot (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Morton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Curtiss, W, 2-0
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Castillo
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Loup
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Slegers
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Fairbanks
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|Montgomery, L, 2-2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Nelson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Holder
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Heller
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cessa
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ottavino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Morton pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd, Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Slegers pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_Heller (Renfroe). WP_Holder, Cessa.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:45.
View Comments