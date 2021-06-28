Skip to main content
Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1

Montreal 0 1 0 1
Tampa Bay 1 1 3 5

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Cernak 1 (Point, Palat), 6:19.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Gourde 6 (Goodrow, Coleman), 5:47. 3, Montreal, Chiarot 1 (Weber, Kotkaniemi), 17:40.

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 6 (Sergachev), 2:00. 5, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 7 (Point), 11:25. 6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 8 (Kucherov, Point), 18:50 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Montreal 5-9-5_19. Tampa Bay 7-12-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 12-6-0 (27 shots-22 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 13-6-0 (19-18).

A_15,911 (19,092). T_2:31.

Referees_Francis Charron, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Jonny Murray.

