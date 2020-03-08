Tampa Bay 5, Boston 3

Tampa Bay 2 1 2 — 5 Boston 0 2 1 — 3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 16, 5:08 (sh). 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 10 (Gourde), 6:10 (sh). Penalties_Goodrow, TB (Elbowing), 5:01; Wagner, Bos (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 8:39; Goodrow, TB (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 8:39; Wagner, Bos (Fighting), 10:45; Goodrow, TB (Fighting), 10:45; Coburn, TB (Hooking), 12:20; Lauzon, Bos (Interference), 19:14.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Paquette 6 (Coburn, Bogosian), 6:50. 4, Boston, McAvoy 5 (Coyle, Grzelcyk), 14:50. 5, Boston, Kuraly 6 (McAvoy, Kase), 18:37. Penalties_Cirelli, TB (Roughing), 14:13; Marchand, Bos (Roughing), 14:13; Tampa Bay bench, served by Palat (Misconduct), 18:37; Maroon, TB (Fighting), 18:37; Cernak, TB (Misconduct), 18:37; Chara, Bos (Fighting), 18:37; Kuraly, Bos (Misconduct), 18:37; Tampa Bay bench, served by Palat (Delay of Game), 18:37; Marchand, Bos (Slashing), 20:00; Coleman, TB (Misconduct), 20:00; Ritchie, Bos (Misconduct), 20:00.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Killorn 26 (Point, Sergachev), 1:08 (pp). 7, Boston, Pastrnak 48 (Krug, Marchand), 6:37 (pp). 8, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 33, 18:58 (en). Penalties_Kucherov, TB (Cross Checking), 5:48; Bergeron, Bos (Delay of Game), 8:43; Bergeron, Bos (Roughing), 8:43; Goodrow, TB (Roughing), 8:43; Stephens, TB (Roughing), 8:43; Krug, Bos (Roughing), 8:43; Kase, Bos (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 13:10; Johnson, TB (Hooking), 13:10.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-10-10_25. Boston 14-12-12_38.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 2; Boston 1 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 35-13-3 (38 shots-35 saves). Boston, Rask 25-8-6 (24-20).

A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:36.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, Andrew Smith.