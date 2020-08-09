Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Recommended Video:

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 7 1 Totals 32 4 8 4 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 Judge rf 5 0 0 0 Wendle pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 Meadows lf 4 0 1 0 Voit 1b 3 1 1 0 Martínez dh 3 1 1 0 Torres ss 3 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Ford dh 3 0 0 1 Brosseau 1b 4 1 2 2 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 2 1 1 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Zunino c 1 0 0 0 Choi ph 1 0 1 0 Perez c 1 0 1 1

New York 100 020 000 — 3 Tampa Bay 000 000 301 — 4

E_Margot (2). DP_New York 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Hicks (3), Gardner (1), Torres (1), Martínez (3), Meadows (2), Brosseau (2). HR_Brosseau (2), Lowe (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Paxton 6 1-3 4 3 3 1 11 Holder 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 Britton L,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0

Tampa Bay Morton 2 3 1 1 2 1 Richards 4 4 2 0 2 4 Curtiss 2 0 0 0 0 4 Thompson W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0

Morton pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.

HBP_Morton (Ford), Paxton (Lowe). WP_Britton, Richards.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:08.