Tampa Bay 33, Buffalo 27, OT

Buffalo 0 3 7 17 0 27
Tampa Bay 7 17 0 3 6 33
First Quarter

TB_Fournette 47 run (Succop kick), 8:13.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Succop 23, 13:36.

Buf_FG Bass 21, 9:28.

TB_Evans 13 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 7:11.

TB_Brady 1 run (Succop kick), 1:29.

Third Quarter

Buf_Allen 18 run (Bass kick), 7:29.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Succop 24, 11:20.

Buf_Knox 15 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:07.

Buf_G.Davis 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 4:53.

Buf_FG Bass 25, :22.

First Overtime

TB_Perriman 58 pass from Brady, 5:31.

Buf TB
First downs 27 26
Total Net Yards 466 488
Rushes-yards 19-173 29-137
Passing 293 351
Punt Returns 2-9 1-10
Kickoff Returns 1-29 3-38
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 36-54-1 31-46-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 2-12
Punts 6-47.667 5-39.2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-65 4-24
Time of Possession 32:21 32:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 12-109, Singletary 4-52, Breida 3-12. Tampa Bay, Fournette 19-113, Brady 7-16, Jones 3-8.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 36-54-1-308. Tampa Bay, Brady 31-46-0-363.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Beasley 9-64, Diggs 7-74, Knox 7-60, Singletary 6-37, Davis 5-43, Sanders 1-25, McKenzie 1-5. Tampa Bay, Godwin 10-105, Evans 6-91, Gronkowski 5-62, Fournette 4-19, Johnson 3-17, Brate 2-11, Perriman 1-58.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.