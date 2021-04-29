Skip to main content
Sports

Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 0

Dallas 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 1 0 2 3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Palat 15, 14:41.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Tampa Bay, Coleman 12, 8:27 (ps). 3, Tampa Bay, Point 22 (Vasilevskiy), 18:39 (en).

Shots on Goal_Dallas 6-12-2_20. Tampa Bay 14-2-12_28.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 1.

Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 10-6-6 (27 shots-25 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 29-8-1 (20-20).

A_4,200 (19,092). T_2:16.

Referees_Francis Charron, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Andrew Smith.

More for you