Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1

Recommended Video:

Houston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 9 1 Totals 29 2 6 2 Springer cf 5 0 1 0 Brosseau 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1 Arozarena dh 4 1 1 1 Brantley lf 3 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 Y.Díaz 1b 2 0 1 0 Correa ss 2 0 0 0 Wendle pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 2 1 0 0 A.Díaz dh 4 0 1 0 Margot lf 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 2 0 Reddick ph 1 0 1 0 Zunino c 3 0 1 1 Straw pr 0 0 0 0

Houston 100 000 000 — 1 Tampa Bay 000 110 00x — 2

E_Correa (1). DP_Houston 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Houston 10, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Kiermaier 2 (2). HR_Altuve (1), Arozarena (1). SB_Brantley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Valdez L,0-1 6 4 2 2 4 8 Taylor 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Paredes 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Raley 1 1 0 0 1 2

Tampa Bay Snell W,1-0 5 6 1 1 2 2 Curtiss H,1 1 1 0 0 1 0 Thompson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Loup H,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Castillo S,1-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Taylor (Brosseau), Loup (Brantley). WP_Loup.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ted Barrett; Right, Lance Barksdale; Left, Tim Timmons.

T_3:50.