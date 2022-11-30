TCU 75, Providence 62

Croswell 3-4 1-2 7, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Hopkins 7-14 2-3 17, Bynum 1-8 0-2 2, Carter 3-7 10-13 17, Pierre 5-10 1-3 13, Castro 2-5 0-1 4, Breed 0-1 0-0 0, Locke 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 14-24 62.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute