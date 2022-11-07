TCU 69, Lipscomb 62

Sorrentino 8-17 5-8 21, Cea 1-3 0-0 2, Holcomb 6-13 1-4 16, McGowan 5-11 0-0 11, Vinson 1-4 0-0 2, Bowen 0-3 0-0 0, Collier 0-1 0-0 0, Pearson 3-8 1-2 10, Saleh 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-61 7-14 62
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball