Sports

TCU 52, Texas Tech 31

TCU 14 21 10 7 52
Texas Tech 7 3 14 7 31
First Quarter

TCU_Q.Brown 4 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 11:46.

TCU_Miller 33 run (Kell kick), 6:29.

TTU_Thompson 4 run (Garibay kick), 2:26.

Second Quarter

TCU_Evans 7 run (Kell kick), 14:55.

TCU_Hodges-Tomlinson 29 interception return (Kell kick), 14:46.

TTU_FG Garibay 38, 8:12.

TCU_Evans 1 run (Kell kick), 1:35.

Third Quarter

TCU_FG Kell 48, 9:05.

TTU_Thompson 1 run (Garibay kick), 7:31.

TCU_Miller 75 run (Kell kick), 7:18.

TTU_X.White 4 run (Garibay kick), 5:58.

Fourth Quarter

TTU_Thompson 6 run (Garibay kick), 5:00.

TCU_Miller 45 run (Kell kick), 4:51.

___

TCU TTU
First downs 19 25
Total Net Yards 498 558
Rushes-yards 47-394 37-214
Passing 104 344
Punt Returns 1-8 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1--10 1-19
Interceptions Ret. 1-29 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 8-10-0 23-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-7
Punts 3-45.667 2-49.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-50 4-25
Time of Possession 29:54 30:06

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_TCU, Miller 12-185, Evans 17-143, Duggan 6-43, Demercado 8-22, D.Foster 3-4, (Team) 1-(minus 3). Texas Tech, Thompson 19-119, X.White 9-51, Ezukanma 1-16, Price 1-15, Rigdon 1-9, Colombi 6-4.

PASSING_TCU, Duggan 8-10-0-104. Texas Tech, Colombi 23-41-1-344.

RECEIVING_TCU, Conwright 3-44, Barber 2-7, Davis 1-44, DiNunzio 1-5, Q.Brown 1-4. Texas Tech, Geiger 6-97, Cleveland 3-36, X.White 3-26, Ezukanma 3-23, Thompson 2-79, Tharp 2-22, Rigdon 2-18, Price 1-29, Fouonji 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.