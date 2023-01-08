Syracuse 91, Clemson 77

Lewis 5-8 2-2 12, Wood 3-6 0-0 6, Fair 8-15 5-8 27, Hyman 6-15 1-1 14, Woolley 6-19 1-1 14, Strong 4-8 5-6 13, McEvans 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 1-2 2-2 5, Totals 33-73 16-20 91
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies