Syracuse 89, Pittsburgh 71

Brown 8-14 5-5 21, Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Strickland 3-7 0-0 8, Harris 0-4 1-2 1, King 7-15 3-4 17, Hutcherson 4-7 0-0 9, Exanor 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Malcolm 3-6 0-0 9, Washenitz 2-7 0-0 4, Totals 28-67 9-11 71
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies