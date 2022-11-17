Syracuse 85, LIU Brooklyn 63

Thomas 1-8 0-0 2, Bermejo 2-9 0-0 6, Hache 1-2 0-0 2, Mbulito 3-9 7-10 13, O'Brien 6-17 3-5 18, Brandsma 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-5 1-2 3, Alexe 0-0 0-0 0, Amos 2-2 0-0 4, Austin 4-10 0-0 9, Elohim 1-2 0-0 3, Henson 0-1 0-0 0, Mwai 0-4 1-2 1, Totals 22-70 12-19 63
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute