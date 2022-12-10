Syracuse 83, Georgetown 64

Akok 4-8 0-0 8, Wahab 3-8 4-5 10, Heath 5-15 1-2 14, Murray 3-6 0-0 8, Spears 6-14 9-9 22, Bristol 0-1 0-0 0, Mozone 0-3 0-0 0, Ezewiro 1-2 0-0 2, Anglin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 14-16 64.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs