Syracuse 79, Stony Brook 56

Pittman 5-12 3-4 13, Vargas-Reyes 1-7 2-2 5, Almond 6-15 3-4 15, Gonzalez 1-9 2-2 4, Warren 3-9 0-0 6, Filien 0-0 0-0 0, Yarborough 0-0 1-2 1, King 2-8 0-0 4, Whiting 1-1 0-0 2, Corley 1-2 0-0 2, Field 0-0 0-0 0, Turral 1-4 2-2 4, Totals 21-67 13-16 56

SYRACUSE (1-0)

Lewis 5-10 5-6 15, Strong 5-14 0-2 10, Fair 7-21 2-2 18, Hyman 6-16 4-7 16, Rice 1-7 2-2 4, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, McNabb 0-0 0-0 0, Perkins 0-0 0-4 0, Nyah Wilson 1-1 1-1 3, Woolley 3-5 0-0 8, Irvin 0-0 0-0 0, Saniaa Wilson 2-2 1-2 5, Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 30-77 15-26 79

Stony Brook 19 7 22 8 56
Syracuse 17 22 21 19 79

3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 1-16 (Vargas-Reyes 1-3, Almond 0-2, Gonzalez 0-2, Warren 0-3, King 0-4, Corley 0-1, Turral 0-1), Syracuse 4-21 (Lewis 0-1, Fair 2-8, Hyman 0-3, Rice 0-5, Woolley 2-4). Assists_Stony Brook 5 (Almond 3), Syracuse 12 (Fair 4). Fouled Out_Stony Brook Warren. Rebounds_Stony Brook 41 (King 9, Pittman 9), Syracuse 59 (Lewis 16). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 19, Syracuse 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,259.

