Syracuse 79, Stony Brook 56

Pittman 5-12 3-4 13, Vargas-Reyes 1-7 2-2 5, Almond 6-15 3-4 15, Gonzalez 1-9 2-2 4, Warren 3-9 0-0 6, Filien 0-0 0-0 0, Yarborough 0-0 1-2 1, King 2-8 0-0 4, Whiting 1-1 0-0 2, Corley 1-2 0-0 2, Field 0-0 0-0 0, Turral 1-4 2-2 4, Totals 21-67 13-16 56
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball