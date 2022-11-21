Syracuse 74, Richmond 71, OT

Bell 4-8 0-0 11, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Edwards 4-6 2-4 10, Girard 12-24 3-5 31, Mintz 7-16 2-2 16, Hima 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-63 7-11 74.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute