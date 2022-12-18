Syracuse 67, Wake Forest 58

Hinds 6-9 2-4 14, Summiel 3-11 0-0 6, Harrison 4-7 3-3 11, Spear 3-13 0-0 9, Williams 4-12 0-0 9, Becker 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 1-4 0-0 2, Scruggs 3-6 0-0 7, Totals 24-62 5-7 58
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies