Syracuse 65, Bucknell 48

King 4-7 0-0 10, Shaffer 0-5 0-0 0, Sisselman 2-11 0-0 4, Collins 6-13 6-7 18, Matthews 1-5 0-0 2, Klag 0-0 0-0 0, Reinbeau 0-2 2-2 2, Sullivan 4-8 0-0 8, Theodorsson 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, Kulesza 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Dingler 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-54 10-11 48
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute