Suwinski hits 3rd HR in bottom 9th, lifts Bucs over Giants WES CROSBY, Associated Press June 19, 2022 Updated: June 19, 2022 5:12 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski hits a solo home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Sam Long during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 19, 2022. It was Suwinski's second solo home run of the game. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski (65) is greeted by third base coach Mike Rabelo as he rounds third after hitting a solo home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Pittsburgh Pirates' Hoy Park crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Suwinski hit his third homer of the game in the ninth inning, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-3, walk-off victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.
The rookie drove a slider from Tyler Rogers (0-3) to right for his second game-ending home run of the season after connecting for one June 4 against the Arizona Diamonbacks.