Surging Phillies win 5th in a row, rally past Nationals 12-6 PATRICK STEVENS, Associated Press Aug. 31, 2021
Philadelphia Phillies' Brad Miller is congratulated in the dugout for his two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington. The Phillies won 12-6.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington.
Philadelphia Phillies' Rafael Marchan, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the Washington Nationals with Matt Vierling (19) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper looks into the empty glove of Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington. Harper was at third on a single by Phillies' Jorge Bonifacio.
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Matt Moore throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper looks up after being put out at second by Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia (2) after he hit a two-run single during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington.
Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia reacts after he hit an RBI ground-rule double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington.
11 of11
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead single against his former team as part of a six-run sixth inning, Rafael Marchán, Andrew McCutchen and Brad Miller hit two-run homers, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the Washington Nationals 12-6 Tuesday for their fifth straight win.
The Phillies, who have scored at least seven runs in six consecutive games for the first time since June 1933, moved within 2½ games of idle Cincinnati for the race for the NL’s second wild card. Philadelphia improved to 8-1 at Nationals Park this season.
