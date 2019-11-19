Surging No. 10 Ohio State routs Stetson 86-51

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle Young had a career-high 15 points and Kaleb Wesson added 13 to lead No. 10 Ohio State to an 86-51 rout of Stetson on Monday night.

The Buckeyes (4-0), who moved up six spots in the AP Top 25 after beating then-No. 10 Villanova last week, jumped out to a 28-3 lead against the overmatched Hatters (2-2), built a 42-14 halftime advantage and cruised in the second half.

With the game a rout, Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann got 13 of his players onto the court and watched 11 of them score.

D.J. Carton had 10 points and Justin Ahrens had nine, hitting three 3-pointers. Young completed his double-double with 10 boards.

The bright spot for Stetson was Rob Perry, who finished with 17 points.

Stetson last played in Columbus 40 years ago and lost that game by 19 points.

The Buckeyes have won their past three games by an average of more than 26 points.

Ohio State's Kyle Young, right, shoots over Stetson's Rob Perry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State's Kyle Young, right, shoots over Stetson's Rob Perry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Surging No. 10 Ohio State routs Stetson 86-51 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

BIG PICTURE

Stetson: Atlantic Sun conference team from Deland, Florida, got it expected when it scheduled Ohio State, which just happens to be really good.

Ohio State: Full of confidence after knocking off Villanova, the Buckeyes take care of business in another November tuneup. They shouldn’t be seriously tested again until traveling to take on No. 5 North Carolina on Dec. 4.

UP NEXT

Stetson: At Iona on Friday.

Ohio State: Hosts Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Mitch Stacy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy