Suns extend win streak to 16 with 113-107 victory over Nets BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Nov. 27, 2021 Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 10:18 p.m.
1 of11 Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in New York. Jessie Alcheh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, left, draws a foul against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in New York. Jessie Alcheh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) cheers on his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in New York. Jessie Alcheh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) argues with the referee during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in New York. Jessie Alcheh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots against Brooklyn Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in New York. Jessie Alcheh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) defends against Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in New York. Jessie Alcheh/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, center, as Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge (21) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in New York. Jessie Alcheh/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Chris Paul had 22 and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 16 games with a 113-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.
Phoenix impressively overwhelmed the Eastern Conference leaders early, never trailing and leading by as much as 22 while moving within a victory of matching the longest winning streak in franchise history.