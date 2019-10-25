Suns center Deandre Ayton suspended for 25 games by NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been suspended for 25 games without pay by the NBA for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for a diuretic.

The NBA announced the suspension Thursday night.

The first overall pick last year out of Arizona, Ayton averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds as a rookie. He had 18 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night in the Suns' season-opening home victory over Sacramento.

Phoenix is at Denver on Friday night.

