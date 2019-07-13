Sun beat Mercury 79-64 to spoil Taurasi's return

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas shoots as Phoenix Mercury forward Dewanna Bonner defends during the first half of WNBA basketball game Friday, July 12, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 79-64 on Friday night to spoil Diana Taurasi's season debut.

Taurasi, the former UConn star and the WNBA's career scoring leader, played 16 minutes and scored five points —all from the free-throw line — in her first game since offseason back surgery.

Connecticut (10-6), which outscored Phoenix by 21 points in the second half, had three players finish with a double-double for the third time in team history. Jonquel Jones had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Courtney Williams added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jasmine Thomas and Shekinna Stricklen added 11 points apiece to help Connecticut avoid its first six-game losing streak since 2016.

DeWanna Bonner had 20 points and eight rebounds for Phoenix (7-7), and Brittney Griner added 10 points with three blocks. The Mercury had won five of their last six games.