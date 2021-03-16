Study: NCAA Tourney teams still have racial graduation gap

A diversity report released Tuesday found that a significant graduation gap continues to exist between white and Black basketball players for the teams competing in this year’s NCAA Tournament, particularly on the men’s side.
The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida examined the Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the teams competing in the upcoming NCAA Tournament and found that white male student-athletes graduated at a rate 13.5 percentage points higher than Black male student-athletes.