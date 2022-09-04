Story hits 3-run HR; Sox complete 4-game sweep over Rangers KEN POWTAK, Associated Press Sep. 4, 2022 Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 4:55 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, Xander Bogaerts had his eighth straight multi-hit game and the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep over Texas with a 5-2 victory on Sunday.
The Red Sox now have a five-game winning streak as they're trying to climb back into the AL’s wild-card chase. The Rangers have lost eight straight.