Stony Brook 67, Drexel 66

Williams 6-8 2-7 14, Moore 5-14 2-3 13, Washington 4-6 0-0 9, House 3-5 1-2 10, Oden 1-4 0-0 2, Bergens 4-7 1-2 9, Okros 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 27-53 6-14 66.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies