Stony Brook 24, Colgate 3

Stony Brook 0 10 7 7 \u2014 24 Colgate 3 0 0 0 \u2014 3 First Quarter COLG_FG Jaworski 35, 05:06 Second Quarter STON_Harris Jr. 64 pass from Fields (Gugliemello kick), 13:45 STON_FG Boyle 28, 00:00 Third Quarter STON_Fields 1 run (Boyle kick), 02:13 Fourth Quarter STON_Lawton 10 run (Boyle kick), 14:33 STON COLG First downs 24 15 Rushes-yards 46-287 28-53 Passing 140 187 Comp-Att-Int 7-11-0 16-29-2 Return Yards 47 76 Punts-Avg. 3-41.7 4-36.8 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalty-Yards 6-55 5-39 Time of Possession 34:19 25:41 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Stony Brook, Ty. Lawton 16-134, Se. Nekhet 15-96, Ty. Fields 7-26, Ro. Dempster 3-22, Ja. Cook 2-8, Sh. Harris Jr. 1-5, Team 2-(minus 4). Colgate, Gr. Breneman 13-22, Ma. Hurleman 6-16, Jo. Cox 1-5, Mi. Brescia 3-4, Team 1-4, Ja. Spencer 1-2, Br. Cassamajor 1-1, Ga. Oakey 1-0, My. Bradley 1-(minus 1). PASSING_Stony Brook, Ty. Fields 7-11-0-140. Colgate, Gr. Breneman 11-24-2-142, Mi. Brescia 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_Stony Brook, Sh. Harris Jr. 1-64, De. Hellams Jr. 1-34, Hu. Hayek 1-12, Ty. Devera 1-11, Ja. Cook 1-8, Te. Afful 1-6, Se. Nekhet 1-5. Colgate, Ga. Oakey 6-71, My. Bradley 4-64, Ma. Hurleman 3-30, Ry. Cekay 1-10, Jo. Cox 1-7, Jo. Szott 1-5.