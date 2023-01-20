Stonehill 73, LIU 66

Bergan 3-5 1-2 7, Sims 11-13 1-3 24, Zegarowski 4-9 3-3 11, Burnett 4-9 2-2 13, Stone 0-2 4-4 4, S.Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Mack 3-5 1-2 7, Melis 2-6 1-2 5. Totals 28-53 13-18 73.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships