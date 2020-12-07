Stephen F. Austin 97, LSU-Alexandria 79
Berry 2-6 1-2 5, Lewis 2-3 5-6 9, Perkins 3-4 1-2 7, Roy 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Adebutu 5-9 7-8 20, Munson 3-7 4-4 11, Ellis 1-6 2-2 4, Abney 8-10 0-0 19, Snow 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 25-55 22-26 79.
Kensmil 1-1 4-6 6, Solomon 4-6 6-6 14, Johnson 12-19 1-4 29, Kachelries 3-7 1-2 8, Ware 6-14 0-0 12, Hawkins 5-12 6-8 18, Antwi-Boasiako 2-5 0-0 4, Daniels 3-4 0-0 6, Heckard 0-0 0-0 0, Elliott 0-1 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-70 18-26 97.
Halftime_LSU-Alexandria 40-39. 3-Point Goals_LSU-Alexandria 7-22 (Abney 3-4, Adebutu 3-6, Munson 1-4, Roy 0-1, Smith 0-1, Snow 0-1, Berry 0-2, Ellis 0-3), Stephen F. Austin 7-19 (Johnson 4-5, Hawkins 2-7, Kachelries 1-3, Elliott 0-1, Ware 0-3). Fouled Out_Perkins. Rebounds_LSU-Alexandria 23 (Lewis 4), Stephen F. Austin 37 (Solomon 13). Assists_LSU-Alexandria 13 (Smith 4), Stephen F. Austin 21 (Ware 7). Total Fouls_LSU-Alexandria 23, Stephen F. Austin 21. A_250 (7,203).