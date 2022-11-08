Stephen F. Austin 93, LeTourneau 40

Argue 0-2 2-2 2, Adams 2-4 0-0 6, Jackson 0-11 0-2 0, Blaine 2-9 0-0 6, Richardson 4-8 0-0 10, Johnson 3-5 1-2 9, Ortiz 0-3 1-2 1, Schafer 0-5 2-2 2, Ceasar 0-2 2-2 2, Vanlandingham 0-1 0-0 0, Young 1-2 0-0 2, Culver 0-0 0-0 0, Cherry 0-0 0-0 0, Elrod 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-52 8-12 40.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1