Stephen F. Austin 75, UNC-Greensboro 58

Hall 5-9 0-0 12, Cajuste 1-3 1-2 3, Hawkins 5-11 1-3 13, Hayman 1-7 0-0 3, Tezeno 2-6 2-2 6, Antwi-Boasiako 3-4 4-4 10, Jackson-Posey 4-9 0-1 9, Ware 6-9 4-4 17, Armbrester 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-62 12-16 75.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute