Stephen F. Austin 75, Arizona St. 60

Mokwuah 4-8 0-0 8, Erikstrup 0-1 1-2 1, Hunt 5-17 2-2 12, Simmons 4-6 3-4 11, Skinner 6-17 6-7 22, Newman 2-3 0-0 4, Crisp 1-3 0-0 2, Settelmyer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 12-15 60
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs