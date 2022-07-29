Stenson shares LIV lead with Reed as Mickelson has rough day July 29, 2022 Updated: July 29, 2022 7:52 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Henrik Stenson watches play on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, July 29, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, July 29, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Phil Mickelson tees off the 16th hole during the first round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, NJ., Friday, July 29, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, July 29, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 A man carries caps just signed by former President Donald Trump during the first round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, July 29, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Former President Donald Trump, left, talks with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, center, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, center, and Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi, on the 16th hole during the first round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, July 29, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Golfers wait in carts by the clubhouse before the shotgun start of the first round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, July 29, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Henrik Stenson had a happy return to golf after being removed as European Ryder Cup captain, making eight birdies in his LIV Golf Invitational debut at Bedminster for a 7-under 64 to share the 18-hole lead with Patrick Reed.
Phil Mickelson's return to the area wasn't entirely happy.