Statistics after 11 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Garoppolo
|337
|232
|68.8
|2731
|8.10
|20
|5.9
|10
|3.0
|61t
|100.6
|Pettis
|1
|1
|100.0
|16
|16.00
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|16
|118.8
|TEAM
|338
|233
|68.9
|2747
|8.13
|20
|5.9
|10
|3.0
|61t
|100.0
|OPPONENTS
|330
|198
|60.0
|1854
|5.62
|11
|3.3
|11
|3.3
|88t
|72.0
|RUSHING
|ATT
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Breida
|109
|542
|5.0
|83t
|1
|Coleman
|115
|448
|3.9
|48t
|6
|Mostert
|73
|393
|5.4
|41t
|2
|Wilson
|27
|105
|3.9
|25
|4
|Garoppolo
|33
|41
|1.2
|11
|1
|Samuel
|5
|37
|7.4
|20t
|1
|Kittle
|3
|18
|6.0
|18
|0
|Goodwin
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Juszczyk
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|James
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Mullens
|3
|-3
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|TEAM
|371
|1602
|4.3
|83t
|15
|OPPONENTS
|262
|1222
|4.7
|40t
|5
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kittle
|52
|670
|12.9
|61t
|3
|Samuel
|40
|523
|13.1
|42t
|2
|Bourne
|21
|258
|12.3
|28
|3
|Coleman
|19
|164
|8.6
|37
|1
|Sanders
|17
|209
|12.3
|32
|2
|Breida
|16
|110
|6.9
|17
|1
|Dwelley
|14
|66
|4.7
|11
|2
|Juszczyk
|13
|139
|10.7
|27
|0
|Goodwin
|12
|186
|15.5
|38t
|1
|Pettis
|11
|109
|9.9
|21t
|2
|Mostert
|8
|111
|13.9
|39t
|1
|James
|6
|165
|27.5
|57
|1
|Wilson
|2
|27
|13.5
|25t
|1
|Toilolo
|2
|10
|5.0
|8
|0
|TEAM
|233
|2747
|11.8
|61t
|20
|OPPONENTS
|198
|1854
|9.4
|88t
|11
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Sherman
|3
|65
|21.7
|31t
|1
|Williams
|2
|53
|26.5
|49
|0
|Greenlaw
|1
|47
|47.0
|47
|0
|Bosa
|1
|46
|46.0
|46
|0
|Witherspoon
|1
|25
|25.0
|25t
|1
|Moseley
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Nzeocha
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|11
|240
|21.8
|49
|2
|OPPONENTS
|10
|199
|19.9
|48
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Armstead
|10.0
|Bosa
|8.0
|Ford
|6.5
|Buckner
|5.5
|Blair III
|3.0
|Warner
|3.0
|Jones
|2.0
|Thomas
|2.0
|Greenlaw
|1.0
|Ward
|1.0
|Williams
|1.0
|Alexander
|0.5
|Tartt
|0.5
|TEAM
|44.0
|OPPONENTS
|22.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Wishnowsky
|36
|1612
|44.8
|42.6
|16
|65
|0
|TEAM
|36
|1612
|44.8
|42.6
|16
|65
|0
|OPPONENTS
|58
|2739
|47.2
|41.1
|12
|71
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|James
|30
|7
|255
|8.5
|32
|0
|TEAM
|30
|7
|255
|8.5
|32
|0
|OPPONENTS
|13
|9
|40
|3.1
|20
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|James
|13
|245
|18.8
|27
|0
|TEAM
|13
|245
|18.8
|27
|0
|OPPONENTS
|36
|743
|20.6
|37
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Armstead
|0
|1
|0
|Blair III
|0
|1
|0
|Bosa
|0
|2
|0
|Buckner
|0
|3
|0
|Coleman
|0
|0
|2
|Garoppolo
|8
|0
|1
|James
|1
|0
|0
|Mostert
|1
|1
|1
|Reed
|0
|1
|0
|Samuel
|1
|0
|0
|Tartt
|0
|2
|0
|J.Taylor
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|11
|12
|4
|OPPONENTS
|21
|4
|7
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|79
|73
|93
|87
|0
|332
|OPPONENTS
|39
|27
|56
|38
|3
|163
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|PTS
|Gould
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|26
|13
|20
|47
|0
|65
|Coleman
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Wilson
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|McLaughlin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|7
|8
|48
|0
|29
|Bourne
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Samuel
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Kittle
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mostert
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Breida
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Dwelley
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Pettis
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Sanders
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Garoppolo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Buckner
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Goodwin
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|James
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Reed
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sherman
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Witherspoon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|39
|15
|20
|4
|34
|34
|20
|28
|48
|0
|332
|OPPONENTS
|18
|5
|11
|2
|14
|15
|11
|13
|46
|1
|163
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Robbie Gould
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|4/
|6
|2/
|4
|0/
|3
|Chase McLaughlin
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|1/
|1
|4/
|5
|0/
|0
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|5/
|7
|6/
|9
|0/
|3
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|4/
|5
|5/
|5
|0/
|1