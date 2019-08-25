State: Some Nebraska wildlife areas still closed by flooding

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State officials say some Nebraska wildlife management areas are still closed because of flooding and high water.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says hunters could encounter access problems because some county roads to the areas are closed or difficult to drive.

The commission says the following areas are closed or partially closed:

Bazile Creek, Knox County; Big Alkali Lake, Cherry County, boat ramp open but no cabin or RV pad rentals available and concession store closed; Bufflehead, Buffalo County; Gifford Point, Sarpy County; Kansas Bend, Nemaha County; Kea West, Buffalo County; Langdon Bend, Nemaha County; Louisville Boat Access, Sarpy County; Loup River Public Power District, Nance County; Niobrara Confluence, Knox County; Parshall Bridge, Boyd County; Peru Bottoms, Nemaha County; Randall W. Schilling, Cass County; Spencer Dam, Holt County; Tobacco Island, Cass County; Whitetail, Colfax County; Wood Duck, Stanton County; Twin Lakes, Rock County; Willow Lake, Brown County; and Peru Boat Ramp, Nemaha County.