Stars net Oettinger with $12M, 3-year deal after 64-save 7th

The Dallas Stars signed Jake Oettinger to a $12 million, three-year contract on Thursday, securing the young goaltender whose 64 saves in Game 7 of the playoffs capped the season in which he became the team's starter.
Even after beginning last season in the minors with several veteran goalies also on the Stars roster, the 23-year-old Oettinger had a 30-15-1 record for them during the regular season. The 64 saves in the finale against Calgary were among 272 he had over the seven games before Johnny Gaudreau’s overtime goal for the Flames ended the first-round series.