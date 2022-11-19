Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43

Koroma 3-7 0-0 7, Stevenson 0-3 2-2 2, Hunter 1-4 0-1 3, Sanders 1-5 0-0 2, Taylor 3-5 4-7 12, Prukop 2-6 2-2 8, Fleming 1-7 4-4 6, Penn-Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 0-2 1-2 1, Spears 1-2 0-0 2, Pierce 0-1 0-0 0, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Haller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-43 13-18 43.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute