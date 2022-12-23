Stanford 75, Loyola Chicago 62

Alston 4-8 3-4 11, Welch 5-9 0-1 10, Kennedy 5-12 0-0 14, Norris 6-13 4-4 18, Schwieger 3-8 0-0 6, Thomas 1-6 0-0 3, Golden 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 7-9 62.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies