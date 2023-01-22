Stanford 71, Oregon 64

Bittle 1-2 0-0 3, Dante 4-9 1-3 9, Couisnard 4-12 8-8 18, Richardson 2-9 0-0 5, Soares 5-10 0-0 13, Barthelemy 4-11 1-3 11, Guerrier 2-4 0-0 5, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Rigsby 0-1 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 10-14 64.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships