Stanford 70, Florida St. 60

Fletcher 3-9 3-4 12, McLeod 4-4 2-4 10, Cleveland 1-9 2-4 4, Da.Green 4-7 0-0 11, Mills 7-13 2-2 16, Warley 0-2 1-2 1, Corhen 2-3 2-2 6, House 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, De.Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 12-18 60.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute