Stanford 67, Oregon St. 46

Bilodeau 3-5 0-0 8, Rataj 1-6 1-2 3, Taylor 4-7 1-1 11, Akanno 2-5 4-5 8, Pope 2-6 2-2 8, Ryuny 0-3 1-2 1, Krass 1-4 0-0 3, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Andela 0-0 0-0 0, Ibekwe 1-2 2-3 4, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Rochelin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-41 11-15 46.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships