|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|248
|90
|8
|0
|327
|120
|Tulsa
|5
|0
|168
|117
|5
|1
|175
|133
|Memphis
|4
|2
|172
|197
|6
|2
|265
|235
|UCF
|5
|3
|350
|262
|6
|3
|399
|283
|Houston
|3
|2
|173
|155
|3
|3
|199
|198
|SMU
|4
|3
|240
|243
|7
|3
|386
|309
|Navy
|3
|3
|150
|174
|3
|5
|160
|269
|East Carolina
|3
|5
|243
|270
|3
|6
|272
|319
|Tulane
|2
|5
|223
|218
|5
|5
|354
|278
|Temple
|1
|6
|139
|260
|1
|6
|139
|260
|South Florida
|0
|7
|181
|301
|1
|8
|208
|359
___
Atlantic Coast Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|8
|0
|280
|150
|9
|0
|332
|150
|Clemson
|7
|1
|366
|173
|8
|1
|415
|173
|Miami
|6
|1
|235
|184
|7
|1
|266
|198
|NC State
|6
|3
|304
|300
|7
|3
|319
|314
|North Carolina
|6
|3
|362
|277
|6
|3
|362
|277
|Boston College
|5
|4
|250
|248
|6
|4
|274
|269
|Wake Forest
|3
|3
|209
|194
|4
|3
|275
|208
|Virginia Tech
|4
|4
|264
|255
|4
|5
|299
|293
|Pittsburgh
|4
|5
|230
|250
|5
|5
|285
|250
|Virginia
|3
|4
|194
|216
|4
|4
|249
|231
|Georgia Tech
|3
|4
|185
|262
|3
|5
|206
|311
|Louisville
|2
|7
|245
|251
|3
|7
|280
|272
|Florida St.
|1
|6
|135
|265
|2
|6
|176
|289
|Duke
|1
|7
|185
|296
|2
|7
|238
|315
|Syracuse
|1
|8
|154
|277
|1
|9
|175
|315
___
Big 12 Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|7
|1
|284
|176
|7
|2
|298
|207
|Oklahoma
|5
|2
|316
|184
|6
|2
|364
|184
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|2
|215
|185
|6
|2
|231
|192
|Texas
|4
|3
|244
|228
|5
|3
|303
|231
|West Virginia
|4
|3
|179
|132
|5
|3
|235
|142
|TCU
|4
|4
|227
|210
|4
|4
|227
|210
|Kansas St.
|4
|4
|204
|218
|4
|5
|235
|253
|Baylor
|2
|5
|193
|194
|2
|5
|193
|194
|Texas Tech
|2
|6
|240
|321
|3
|6
|275
|354
|Kansas
|0
|7
|106
|360
|0
|8
|129
|398
___
Big Sky Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Big South Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|142
___
Big Ten Conference
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|181
|104
|4
|0
|181
|104
|Indiana
|5
|1
|197
|130
|5
|1
|197
|130
|Maryland
|2
|2
|94
|133
|2
|2
|94
|133
|Michigan St.
|2
|3
|90
|155
|2
|3
|90
|155
|Michigan
|2
|4
|170
|207
|2
|4
|170
|207
|Rutgers
|2
|4
|185
|214
|2
|4
|185
|214
|Penn St.
|1
|5
|150
|197
|1
|5
|150
|197
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|5
|1
|149
|92
|5
|1
|149
|92
|Iowa
|4
|2
|191
|100
|4
|2
|191
|100
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|101
|35
|2
|1
|101
|35
|Illinois
|2
|3
|109
|160
|2
|3
|109
|160
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|150
|174
|2
|3
|150
|174
|Purdue
|2
|3
|136
|142
|2
|3
|136
|142
|Nebraska
|1
|4
|103
|163
|1
|4
|103
|163
___
Colonial Athletic Association
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Conference USA
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|0
|135
|54
|7
|0
|262
|71
|FAU
|4
|1
|102
|65
|5
|1
|126
|67
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|104
|70
|2
|3
|143
|158
|W. Kentucky
|3
|3
|102
|130
|4
|6
|170
|246
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|172
|213
|3
|6
|206
|319
|FIU
|0
|3
|68
|107
|0
|5
|112
|162
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|5
|2
|204
|164
|7
|4
|315
|277
|UAB
|2
|1
|92
|64
|4
|3
|213
|164
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|2
|132
|143
|4
|3
|212
|226
|North Texas
|2
|3
|148
|191
|3
|4
|240
|287
|Rice
|1
|2
|81
|73
|1
|2
|81
|73
|Southern Miss.
|1
|4
|104
|125
|2
|7
|208
|292
|UTEP
|0
|3
|66
|111
|3
|4
|141
|203
___
Ivy League
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Mid-American Conference
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|203
|98
|4
|0
|203
|98
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|199
|152
|3
|1
|199
|152
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|86
|80
|2
|1
|86
|80
|Ohio
|2
|1
|103
|50
|2
|1
|103
|50
|Akron
|0
|4
|65
|189
|0
|4
|65
|189
|Bowling Green
|0
|4
|54
|194
|0
|4
|54
|194
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|4
|0
|181
|122
|4
|0
|181
|122
|Ball St.
|3
|1
|127
|118
|3
|1
|127
|118
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|1
|145
|112
|3
|1
|145
|112
|Toledo
|2
|2
|145
|99
|2
|2
|145
|99
|E. Michigan
|0
|4
|105
|141
|0
|4
|105
|141
|N. Illinois
|0
|4
|92
|150
|0
|4
|92
|150
___
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Missouri Valley Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|108
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Mountain West Conference
West
Mountain
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|4
|0
|117
|61
|4
|0
|117
|61
|Nevada
|5
|1
|182
|127
|5
|1
|182
|127
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|132
|94
|3
|1
|132
|94
|San Diego St.
|3
|2
|144
|77
|3
|3
|154
|97
|Hawaii
|3
|3
|146
|178
|3
|3
|146
|178
|UNLV
|0
|5
|83
|190
|0
|5
|83
|190
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|183
|96
|4
|1
|200
|147
|Wyoming
|2
|2
|134
|92
|2
|2
|134
|92
|Air Force
|1
|2
|64
|66
|2
|2
|104
|73
|Colorado St.
|1
|2
|72
|114
|1
|2
|72
|114
|Utah St.
|1
|4
|86
|176
|1
|4
|86
|176
|New Mexico
|0
|5
|101
|173
|0
|5
|101
|173
___
Northeast Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Ohio Valley Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|101
|96
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|217
|299
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Pacific-12 Conference
North
South
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|0
|95
|69
|3
|0
|95
|69
|Oregon
|3
|1
|154
|119
|3
|1
|154
|119
|Oregon St.
|2
|2
|121
|130
|2
|2
|121
|130
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|67
|71
|1
|1
|67
|71
|Stanford
|1
|2
|70
|93
|1
|2
|70
|93
|California
|0
|3
|60
|89
|0
|3
|60
|89
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado
|2
|0
|83
|74
|3
|0
|103
|84
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|95
|74
|3
|0
|95
|74
|UCLA
|2
|2
|138
|106
|2
|2
|138
|106
|Arizona
|0
|3
|67
|105
|0
|3
|67
|105
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|27
|28
|0
|1
|27
|28
|Utah
|0
|2
|38
|57
|0
|2
|38
|57
___
Patriot League
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Pioneer League
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Southeastern Conference
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|7
|1
|347
|207
|7
|1
|347
|207
|Georgia
|6
|2
|250
|165
|6
|2
|250
|165
|Missouri
|4
|3
|171
|175
|4
|3
|171
|175
|Kentucky
|3
|6
|176
|246
|3
|6
|176
|246
|Tennessee
|2
|5
|141
|219
|2
|5
|141
|219
|South Carolina
|2
|7
|217
|319
|2
|7
|217
|319
|Vanderbilt
|0
|8
|116
|294
|0
|8
|116
|294
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|8
|0
|388
|148
|8
|0
|388
|148
|Texas A&M
|6
|1
|220
|157
|6
|1
|220
|157
|Auburn
|5
|3
|213
|196
|5
|3
|213
|196
|Mississippi
|4
|4
|318
|310
|4
|4
|318
|310
|LSU
|3
|4
|213
|212
|3
|4
|213
|212
|Arkansas
|3
|5
|206
|247
|3
|5
|206
|247
|Mississippi St.
|2
|6
|146
|227
|2
|6
|146
|227
___
Southern Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|48
|103
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|107
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Southland Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|6
|4
|259
|224
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|291
|261
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|5
|124
|213
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Sun Belt Conference
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|7
|0
|267
|107
|9
|0
|348
|151
|Appalachian St.
|5
|1
|201
|104
|7
|2
|295
|162
|Georgia Southern
|4
|3
|175
|176
|6
|4
|270
|230
|Georgia St.
|4
|4
|245
|267
|5
|4
|294
|296
|Troy
|2
|3
|132
|130
|4
|5
|234
|241
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|1
|260
|163
|8
|1
|315
|197
|South Alabama
|3
|4
|153
|181
|4
|6
|219
|271
|Texas State
|2
|6
|225
|300
|2
|10
|332
|458
|Arkansas St.
|1
|6
|205
|299
|3
|7
|314
|394
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|6
|128
|264
|0
|9
|148
|372
___
Major Independents
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|9
|0
|428
|125
|Liberty
|9
|1
|383
|192
|Army
|7
|2
|275
|147
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|4
|12
|161
___
Independents
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0