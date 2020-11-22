Recommended Video:

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 8 0 327 120
Tulsa 5 0 168 117 5 1 175 133
SMU 4 2 202 191 7 2 348 257
Memphis 3 2 162 190 5 2 255 228
Houston 3 2 173 155 3 3 199 198
Navy 3 2 143 164 3 4 153 259
UCF 4 3 292 216 5 3 341 237
Tulane 2 5 223 218 5 5 354 278
East Carolina 2 5 191 232 2 6 220 281
Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260
South Florida 0 6 135 243 1 7 162 301

___

Atlantic Coast Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 7 0 249 133 8 0 301 133
Clemson 6 1 314 156 7 1 363 156
Miami 6 1 235 184 7 1 266 198
North Carolina 6 2 345 246 6 2 345 246
NC State 5 3 268 271 6 3 283 285
Wake Forest 3 3 209 194 4 3 275 208
Boston College 4 4 216 221 5 4 240 242
Pittsburgh 4 4 213 198 5 4 268 198
Virginia Tech 4 4 264 255 4 5 299 293
Virginia 3 4 194 216 4 4 249 231
Georgia Tech 2 4 129 229 2 5 150 278
Louisville 2 6 218 217 3 6 253 238
Duke 1 6 152 240 2 6 205 259
Florida St. 1 6 135 265 2 6 176 289
Syracuse 1 7 125 241 1 8 146 279

___

Big 12 Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa St. 6 1 261 156 6 2 275 187
Oklahoma 5 2 316 184 6 2 364 184
Oklahoma St. 4 2 165 141 5 2 181 148
Texas 4 2 224 205 5 2 283 208
West Virginia 4 3 179 132 5 3 235 142
Kansas St. 4 3 173 186 4 4 204 221
TCU 3 4 168 187 3 4 168 187
Texas Tech 2 5 196 271 3 5 231 304
Baylor 1 5 161 163 1 5 161 163
Kansas 0 6 83 301 0 7 106 339

___

Big Sky Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Big South Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142

___

Big Ten Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 4 0 181 104 4 0 181 104
Indiana 4 1 170 119 4 1 170 119
Maryland 2 1 83 106 2 1 83 106
Michigan 2 3 153 180 2 3 153 180
Michigan St. 1 3 61 135 1 3 61 135
Rutgers 1 4 148 184 1 4 148 184
Penn St. 0 5 123 180 0 5 123 180
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 5 0 129 63 5 0 129 63
Wisconsin 2 1 101 35 2 1 101 35
Iowa 3 2 165 80 3 2 165 80
Purdue 2 2 106 105 2 2 106 105
Illinois 2 3 109 160 2 3 109 160
Minnesota 2 3 150 174 2 3 150 174
Nebraska 1 3 83 137 1 3 83 137

___

Colonial Athletic Association
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Conference USA East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 4 0 135 54 7 0 262 71
FAU 4 1 102 65 5 1 126 67
Charlotte 2 1 104 70 2 3 143 158
W. Kentucky 3 3 102 130 4 6 170 246
Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319
FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 4 2 155 147 6 4 266 260
UAB 2 1 92 64 4 3 213 164
Louisiana Tech 3 2 132 143 4 3 212 226
North Texas 2 2 131 142 3 3 223 238
Rice 1 2 81 73 1 2 81 73
Southern Miss. 1 4 104 125 2 7 208 292
UTEP 0 3 66 111 3 4 141 203

___

Ivy League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Mid-American Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 133 57 3 0 133 57
Kent St. 3 0 158 82 3 0 158 82
Miami (Ohio) 1 1 48 73 1 1 48 73
Ohio 1 1 51 40 1 1 51 40
Akron 0 3 58 151 0 3 58 151
Bowling Green 0 3 44 142 0 3 44 142
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 3 0 151 95 3 0 151 95
Ball St. 2 1 100 94 2 1 100 94
Cent. Michigan 2 1 114 89 2 1 114 89
Toledo 2 1 121 72 2 1 121 72
E. Michigan 0 3 82 110 0 3 82 110
N. Illinois 0 3 65 120 0 3 65 120

___

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Missouri Valley Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Mountain West Conference West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Nevada 5 0 161 103 5 0 161 103
San Jose St. 4 0 117 61 4 0 117 61
Fresno St. 3 1 132 94 3 1 132 94
San Diego St. 3 2 144 77 3 2 144 77
Hawaii 2 3 122 157 2 3 122 157
UNLV 0 4 69 145 0 4 69 145
Mountain
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 4 0 183 96 4 1 200 147
Air Force 1 2 64 66 2 2 104 73
Colorado St. 1 2 72 114 1 2 72 114
Wyoming 1 2 89 78 1 2 89 78
New Mexico 0 4 74 132 0 4 74 132
Utah St. 0 4 45 149 0 4 45 149

___

Northeast Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Ohio Valley Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Pacific-12 Conference North
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 3 0 116 78 3 0 116 78
Washington 2 0 71 48 2 0 71 48
Washington St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71
Oregon St. 1 2 80 92 1 2 80 92
California 0 2 37 65 0 2 37 65
Stanford 0 2 46 70 0 2 46 70
South
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado 2 0 83 74 2 0 83 74
Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74
UCLA 1 2 111 96 1 2 111 96
Arizona 0 2 57 78 0 2 57 78
Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28
Utah 0 1 17 33 0 1 17 33

___

Patriot League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Pioneer League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Southeastern Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 6 1 313 197 6 1 313 197
Georgia 5 2 205 149 5 2 205 149
Missouri 3 3 130 175 3 3 130 175
Kentucky 3 5 166 212 3 5 166 212
Tennessee 2 5 141 219 2 5 141 219
South Carolina 2 6 201 274 2 6 201 274
Vanderbilt 0 7 116 253 0 7 116 253
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 7 0 346 135 7 0 346 135
Texas A&M 5 1 200 150 5 1 200 150
Auburn 5 2 200 154 5 2 200 154
LSU 3 3 206 192 3 3 206 192
Mississippi 3 4 287 286 3 4 287 286
Arkansas 3 5 206 247 3 5 206 247
Mississippi St. 2 5 122 196 2 5 122 196

___

Southern Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 103
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 107
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Southland Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Southwestern Athletic Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Sun Belt Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 6 0 218 93 8 0 299 137
Appalachian St. 4 1 154 94 6 2 248 152
Georgia Southern 4 2 151 146 6 3 246 200
Troy 2 2 122 83 4 4 224 194
Georgia St. 3 4 215 243 4 4 264 272
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 1 190 143 7 1 245 177
South Alabama 2 4 115 150 3 6 181 240
Texas State 2 5 211 251 2 9 318 409
Arkansas St. 1 5 174 261 3 6 283 356
Louisiana-Monroe 0 5 108 194 0 8 128 302

___

Major Independents
W L PF PA
BYU 9 0 428 125
Liberty 8 1 338 192
Army 7 2 275 147
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 3 12 116

___

Independents
W L PF PA
Dixie State 0 0 0 0
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0
Tarleton State 0 0 0 0