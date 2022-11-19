St. Thomas (MN) 72, Merrimack 61

Derkack 2-9 1-2 5, Derring 2-5 0-0 6, McKoy 1-3 0-0 3, Stinson 0-4 0-0 0, Reid 7-10 6-6 22, Bennett 5-11 1-2 14, Savage 1-7 0-0 3, Filchner 1-1 0-0 3, Etumnu 0-0 2-2 2, Black 0-0 0-0 0, Emery 1-1 0-0 3, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Legris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 10-12 61.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute