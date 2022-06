Rays seventh. Manuel Margot doubles to deep left center field. Kevin Kiermaier grounds out to shortstop, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. Manuel Margot to third. Isaac Paredes out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Harrison Bader. Manuel Margot scores. Brett Phillips strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 1, Cardinals 0.

Cardinals eighth. Paul Goldschmidt grounds out to shortstop, Taylor Walls to Ji-Man Choi. Nolan Arenado strikes out swinging. Lars Nootbaar pinch-hitting for Albert Pujols. Lars Nootbaar walks. Tyler O'Neill singles to center field. Lars Nootbaar to second. Harrison Bader singles to shallow center field. Tyler O'Neill to third. Lars Nootbaar scores. Yadier Molina reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Harrison Bader out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 1, Rays 1.

Cardinals tenth. Paul Goldschmidt reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Tommy Edman to third. Nolan Arenado hit by pitch. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Lars Nootbaar out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Brett Phillips. Tommy Edman scores. Tyler O'Neill called out on strikes. Harrison Bader singles to center field. Nolan Arenado to second. Paul Goldschmidt out at home.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 2, Rays 1.

Rays tenth. Isaac Paredes walks. Brett Phillips reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Isaac Paredes to second. Kevin Kiermaier out at third. Yandy Diaz pinch-hitting for Francisco Mejia. Yandy Diaz pops out to shallow infield to Tommy Edman. Taylor Walls homers to right field. Brett Phillips scores. Isaac Paredes scores.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 4, Cardinals 2.