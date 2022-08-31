St. Louis-Cincinnati Runs

Reds third. Aristides Aquino singles to shallow center field. Jose Barrero walks. Aristides Aquino to second. Chuckie Robinson grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Quintana to Paul Goldschmidt. Jose Barrero to second. Aristides Aquino to third. Jonathan India singles to right field. Jose Barrero to third. Aristides Aquino scores. Nick Senzel singles to shallow center field. Jonathan India to second. Jose Barrero scores. Kyle Farmer strikes out swinging. Donovan Solano reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jonathan India out at third.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 2, Cardinals 0.

Cardinals fourth. Paul Goldschmidt singles to right field. Nolan Arenado homers to left field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Albert Pujols strikes out swinging. Tyler O'Neill walks. Paul DeJong pops out to Chuckie Robinson. Yadier Molina grounds out to shortstop, Jose Barrero to Donovan Solano.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 2, Reds 2.

Cardinals thirteenth. Nolan Arenado grounds out to second base, Donovan Solano to Colin Moran. Paul Goldschmidt to third. Albert Pujols out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to TJ Friedl. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Tyler O'Neill walks. Lars Nootbaar homers to right field. Tyler O'Neill scores. Andrew Knizner grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Farmer to Colin Moran.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 5, Reds 2.

Reds thirteenth. Jose Barrero grounds out to first base, Paul Goldschmidt to Andre Pallante. TJ Friedl to third. Jake Fraley singles to right center field. TJ Friedl scores. Jonathan India walks. Jake Fraley to second. Austin Romine strikes out swinging. Kyle Farmer reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow center field. Jonathan India out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 5, Reds 3.